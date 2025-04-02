East Lothian crime: Man, 32, charged after police uncover £200k worth of cannabis in Livingston raid

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 13:38 BST
A 32-year-old man has been charged after police recovered drugs worth up to £200,000 during a raid in Livingston.

On Tuesday, April 1, officers executed a warrant at a property on Park Place at around 10am. A quantity of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value between £160,000 and £200,000 was recovered. The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday, May 9.

Police officers recovered a significant quantity of cannabis from a Livingston property on April 1 | Google Maps

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and officers continue to work to bring those responsible for the production and sale of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has an important role to assist with this and we ask anyone with information or concerns about drugs to report them via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

