Edinburgh police arrest two teenagers, 17 and 18, after Hay Drive incident amid ongoing ‘gang attack’ probe
Both individuals were arrested in connection with an incident that took place in Hay Drive on Friday, April 4.
The 18-year-old has also been arrested in connection with a wilful fire at a premises in Albert Street on Thursday, March, 6 and the wilful fire of a vehicle in the Parrotshot area on Sunday, March, 2.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incidents, which police say are linked to the recent discharge of firearms and other fire-raising incidents in the city. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Earlier in the week a 24-year-old man was charged in relation to two wilful fireraisings. He was due to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 8.
Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: "I want to reassure the community that extensive enquiries are ongoing into this investigation and arrests will continue over the coming weeks.
"If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch."