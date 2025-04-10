Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenagers aged 17 and 18 have been arrested in connection with wilful fireraisings in Edinburgh.

Both individuals were arrested in connection with an incident that took place in Hay Drive on Friday, April 4.

The 18-year-old has also been arrested in connection with a wilful fire at a premises in Albert Street on Thursday, March, 6 and the wilful fire of a vehicle in the Parrotshot area on Sunday, March, 2.

Edinburgh firefighters tackled a large fire which engulfed a property on Hay Drive. | Third Party

Enquiries are ongoing into the incidents, which police say are linked to the recent discharge of firearms and other fire-raising incidents in the city. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Earlier in the week a 24-year-old man was charged in relation to two wilful fireraisings. He was due to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 8.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: "I want to reassure the community that extensive enquiries are ongoing into this investigation and arrests will continue over the coming weeks.

"If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch."