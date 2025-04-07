Police investigating ‘gang attacks’ in Edinburgh arrest man, 24, in connection with wilful fireraising

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 18:24 BST
Police in Edinburgh have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with two wilful fireraising incidents in the capital.

The arrest comes as police continue to investigate recent ‘gang attacks’ which saw windows being shot and properties set on fire.

Police in Edinburgh have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with two wilful fireraising incidents in Albert Street and Milton Road East | Police Scotland

The two incidents took place on Thursday, March 6 and Sunday, March 16 in Albert Street and Milton Road East respectively. The 24-year-old man has been arrested for wilful fireraising and reset of a stolen vehicle. Police enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: "I want to reassure the community that we are continuing to work on this investigation and this is just one of many arrests over the coming weeks. If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch."

Anyone with information that can assist ongoing enquiries should contact Police Scotland on 101.

