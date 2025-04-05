West Lothian drug bust among several cannabis seizures in recent weeks totalling £2.3 million

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 5th Apr 2025, 13:18 BST
More than £2.3 million worth of cannabis has been removed from Scotland’s streets following a series of significant seizures in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, April 1, police recovered £200,000 worth of cannabis at a property in Park Place in Livingston. A 32-year-old man was later charged and is due to appear in court on May 9.

On Thursday, March 20, officers recovered a quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of around £436,400 from the Glencoe Street area of Glasgow. The following day, police in Aberdeen seized cannabis valued at £1 million.

Police evacuated residents from Portal Road as the executed a warrant (Picture: Police Scotland)Police evacuated residents from Portal Road as the executed a warrant (Picture: Police Scotland)
Police evacuated residents from Portal Road as the executed a warrant (Picture: Police Scotland) | Police Scotland

There have been further large recoveries in Dundee, Glasgow, Cumbernauld and Clackmannanshire and a total of 14 men have been charged in connection with these operations.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ferry said: “These seizures highlight our dedication to tackling drug crime in Scotland. Controlled substances are dangerous and cause real harm to individuals, families and communities. They are illegal for that very reason.

“Working closely with our partners, we remain focused on targeting individuals and organised crime groups, who selfishly exploit vulnerable people solely for their own financial gain.

“This shows our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.“Results like these rely on the public and anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

