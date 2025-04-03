Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh have arrested four people as part of an investigation into recent ‘gang attacks’ which saw windows being shot and properties being set on fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, April 2, police were assisted by counter terrorism, organised crime and firearms officers where they executed warrants at five properties as part of a pre-planned operation.

The force recovered a number of items relevant to its investigation at four of the five properties, including a stolen Range Rover. Two men were charged and will appear in court today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, a 28-year-old man was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour following an incident on March 20 and a 38-year-old man was charged in connection with a stolen vehicle. Both men are due to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, April 3.

A 34-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle but was released pending further enquiries. A 16-year-old man was arrested for reset of a stolen vehicle, various road traffic offences, and being in possession of an offensive weapon in connection with incidents on Friday, March 7. He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

The pre-planned operation was part of an ongoing investigation into the discharge of firearms and fire-raising incidents in Edinburgh last month | Police Scotland

The pre-planned operation was part of an ongoing investigation into the discharge of firearms and fire-raising incidents in the city last month. Officers have gathered intelligence around 1,600 vehicles and recovered seven which had been stolen.

Around 2,400 hours of CCTV footage are being examined and officers on patrol have delivered 500 leaflets in the community to reassure them. Extensive enquiries are ongoing and from our investigations so far, police believe the discharge of firearms and fire-raising incidents may be linked to groups who are actively targeting each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: "It is imperative that we trace whoever is responsible for these reckless acts as soon as possible. I want to reassure the community that we have a team of detectives working on this investigation and our action demonstrates our commitment to tackling this type of crime.

“This operation is a result of extensive investigatory work over a number of weeks and we will continue to utilise detectives and specialists from across Police Scotland as this continues.

"Disruption is just one area of our work and we will continue to use every tactic at our disposal to relentlessly pursue individuals who engage in violence within this city.

"If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, added: "These incidents could have had much more serious consequences and I want to make it clear this behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Significant enquiries are ongoing in relation to all of these incidents, and we are utilising all available resources to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

"We will continue to carry out additional high-visibility patrols and disruption activity across the city and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to approach these officers, so we can take action.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, March, 21. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.