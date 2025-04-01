Man, 24, found dead in Edinburgh city centre flat as emergency crews attend
Emergency services were called to the property in Bread Street at around 4pm on Monday, 31 March.
Eye-witnesses reported seeing three police vehicles and an ambulance outside the flat while investigations were conducted.
A post-mortem will now be carried out, but the death is currently not being treated as suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Monday, 31 March 2025 a 24-year-old man was found dead within a flat in Bread Street, Edinburgh.
“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the exact cause of death which is not being treated as suspicious.
“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
