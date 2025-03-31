Midlothian teenager rushed to hospital after 'hit and run' as police hunt for driver

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager was rushed to hospital after a ‘hit and run’ involving a car and an electric motorbike in Midlothian.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the crash on South Street, Dalkeith at around 9.55pm on Sunday.

The car left the scene before the emergency services arrived and police are now hunting for the driver.

The rider of the electric motorcycle, an 18-year-old male, was taken to hospital and later released.

South Street remains closed at Newmills Road, Dalkeith and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More to follow.

