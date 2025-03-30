Police growing concerned for missing man Simon Adkins last seen walking on B1361

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 30th Mar 2025, 10:08 BST
Members of the public are being asked to ‘keep a look out’ for a 55-year-old man who was reported missing in East Lothian.

Simon Adkins was last seen at around 7.15pm on Saturday, March 29, on the B1361 near the Royal Musselburgh Golf Club. He was walking in the direction of Musselburgh and was wearing a black jacket, tan trousers, red trainers with white soles and gold-rimmed glasses.

Simon is also described as white, 5ft 7 and of slim build, and he has grey hair and a grey beard.

Simon Adkins has been reported missingSimon Adkins has been reported missing
Simon Adkins has been reported missing | Police Scotland

Inspector Kornelis de Vries said: “Concerns are growing for Simon’s welfare and it is important that we make sure he is safe and well.

“I am asking people to keep a look out for him. If you were driving in the area please check any dash-cam to see if you have captured something that could assist. Please also check sheds and out buildings in case he has sought shelter.“

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3734 of March 29.

