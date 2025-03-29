Search for missing Fife man ends in tragedy as body discovered in Cardenden woodland
Andrew Hodge, 61, was reported missing from Cardenden after having been last seen at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 26
Speaking earlier this week, Sergeant Kev Daglish of Dunfermline Police Station said: “His family and friends are extremely worried and just want to know he is safe and well.”
But at around 8.30am this morning, police made a tragic discovery in a wooded area near Bowhill View, Cardenden. Police Scotland spokesman said: “Formal identification has still to take place, however the family of Andrew Hodge, who was reported missing from Cardenden, has been informed.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
