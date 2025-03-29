Search for missing Fife man ends in tragedy as body discovered in Cardenden woodland

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 29th Mar 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2025, 12:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The search for a Fife man who was reported missing has ended in tragedy after a body was discovered in woodland.

Andrew Hodge, 61, was reported missing from Cardenden after having been last seen at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 26

Speaking earlier this week, Sergeant Kev Daglish of Dunfermline Police Station said: “His family and friends are extremely worried and just want to know he is safe and well.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A body has been discovered in the search for Andrew HodgeA body has been discovered in the search for Andrew Hodge
A body has been discovered in the search for Andrew Hodge | Police Scotland

But at around 8.30am this morning, police made a tragic discovery in a wooded area near Bowhill View, Cardenden. Police Scotland spokesman said: “Formal identification has still to take place, however the family of Andrew Hodge, who was reported missing from Cardenden, has been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Related topics:Police Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice