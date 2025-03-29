Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The search for a Fife man who was reported missing has ended in tragedy after a body was discovered in woodland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Hodge, 61, was reported missing from Cardenden after having been last seen at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 26

Speaking earlier this week, Sergeant Kev Daglish of Dunfermline Police Station said: “His family and friends are extremely worried and just want to know he is safe and well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A body has been discovered in the search for Andrew Hodge | Police Scotland

But at around 8.30am this morning, police made a tragic discovery in a wooded area near Bowhill View, Cardenden. Police Scotland spokesman said: “Formal identification has still to take place, however the family of Andrew Hodge, who was reported missing from Cardenden, has been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”