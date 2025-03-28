Edinburgh teenager charged over 'serious assault' of boy, 16, on Portobello Promenade

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:25 BST
A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a ‘serious assault’ in Edinburgh.

The alleged attack, on another teenager, aged 16, reportedly took place on The Promenade in Portobello at around 8.45pm on Friday, March 21.

Officers have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. The teenager has been released on an undertaking and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault on a 16-year-old male in Edinburgh.

“The incident happened around 8.45pm on Friday, March 21, 2025 at The Promenade, Portobello.

“The 16-year-old was released on undertaking and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

