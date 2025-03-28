Edinburgh teenager charged over 'serious assault' of boy, 16, on Portobello Promenade
The alleged attack, on another teenager, aged 16, reportedly took place on The Promenade in Portobello at around 8.45pm on Friday, March 21.
Officers have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. The teenager has been released on an undertaking and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault on a 16-year-old male in Edinburgh.
“The incident happened around 8.45pm on Friday, March 21, 2025 at The Promenade, Portobello.
“The 16-year-old was released on undertaking and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”
