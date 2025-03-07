Midlothian drivers urged to avoid Lauder Road in Dalkeith after crash involving e-scooter
Drivers in Midlothian are being urged to avoid Lauder Road in Dalkeith following a crash this morning.
Lauder Road is closed to traffic and emergency services remain at the scene where a car and e-scooter crashed at around 10.30am on Friday, March 7.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Lauder Road in Dalkeith is closed following a crash involving an e-scooter and a car that was reported to police around 10.30am on Friday, 7 March, 2025.
“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are advised to avoid the area.”
