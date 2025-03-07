Drivers in Midlothian are being urged to avoid Lauder Road in Dalkeith following a crash this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauder Road is closed to traffic and emergency services remain at the scene where a car and e-scooter crashed at around 10.30am on Friday, March 7.

Emergency services remain at Lauder Road in Dalkeith following a crash involving a car and an e-scooter | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Lauder Road in Dalkeith is closed following a crash involving an e-scooter and a car that was reported to police around 10.30am on Friday, 7 March, 2025.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are advised to avoid the area.”