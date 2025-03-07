Teenager in a critical condition in hospital after e-scooter crash with car in Dalkeith
Road policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash in Dalkeith on Friday, March 7, at around 10.30am on Newmills Road, at the junction of James Lean Avenue, involving an e-scooter and an orange Peugeot 2008.
Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox
Click here to sign up 👇
Emergency services attended, and the 16-year-old male rider of the e-scooter was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where medical staff describe his condition as critical. The female driver of the car was uninjured.
The road was closed while police carried out investigations and reopened at 1.55pm.
Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to get in touch.
“We would also urge anyone who was in the area with dash-cam to check their footage for anything that could assist with our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0978 of 7 March.