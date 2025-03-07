A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious crash with a car in Midlothian this morning.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash in Dalkeith on Friday, March 7, at around 10.30am on Newmills Road, at the junction of James Lean Avenue, involving an e-scooter and an orange Peugeot 2008.

A teenager is in hospital following a crash involving a car and an e-scooter on Friday morning in Dalkeith. | Third Party

Emergency services attended, and the 16-year-old male rider of the e-scooter was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where medical staff describe his condition as critical. The female driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed while police carried out investigations and reopened at 1.55pm.

The crash happened at Lauder Road in Dalkeith. | Google Maps

Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone who was in the area with dash-cam to check their footage for anything that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0978 of 7 March.