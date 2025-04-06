Woman, 22, arrested following fatal Edinburgh crash on St John’s Road
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Edinburgh.
The incident happened around 5.45pm on Monday, December 30, 2024 on St John’s Road, between the Drumbrae roundabout and Corstorphine Bank Drive.
The pedestrian, an 87-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she died on Friday, 3 January 3, 2025.
The 22-year-old woman was released pending further enquiries.
