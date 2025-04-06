Woman, 22, arrested following fatal Edinburgh crash on St John’s Road

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 09:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Edinburgh.
The incident happened in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh on Monday, December 30, 2024The incident happened in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh on Monday, December 30, 2024
The incident happened in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh on Monday, December 30, 2024 | Google Maps

The incident happened around 5.45pm on Monday, December 30, 2024 on St John’s Road, between the Drumbrae roundabout and Corstorphine Bank Drive.

The pedestrian, an 87-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she died on Friday, 3 January 3, 2025.

The 22-year-old woman was released pending further enquiries.

Related topics:EdinburghPolicePolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice