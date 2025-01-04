Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 87-year-old female pedestrian hit by a car in Corstorphine on Monday evening sadly passed away in hospital yesterday.

Road policing officers are continuing to appeal for information following the now fatal crash in Edinburgh involving a car and a pedestrian. The incident happened around 5.45pm on Monday, December 30, on St John’s Road between the Drumbrae roundabout and Corstorphine Bank Drive.

It involved a black Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian, an 87-year-old woman. Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died on Friday, January 3. No one else was injured.

The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened at around 1am on Tuesday, December 31.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone who can assist who has not already spoken to officers.

“We are asking road users who were in the area at the time to check their dash-cam to see if they have captured anything that could help with our investigation. Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2432 of Monday, 30 December, 2024.”