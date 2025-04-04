Breaking

Edinburgh firefighters tackle huge blaze at house in Niddrie weeks after 'firebombing'

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 4th Apr 2025, 13:28 BST
Edinburgh firefighters have tackled a large fire which engulfed a property on a residential street.

Emergency services rushed to Hay Drive in Niddrie in the early hours of Friday (April 4) after receiving reports of the fire.

A video seen by the Evening News shows fire crews battling the blaze.

Photos taken on Friday afternoon revealed the aftermath of the fire, which destroyed two floors of the property.

Police remain on the scene as an investigation is carried out.

The blaze comes just weeks after a property in Niddrie was targeted in a firebombing linked to an ongoing 'gangland war'

A home on Hay Drive was attacked in the early hours of Sunday, March 23.

Police Scotland the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

