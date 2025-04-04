Edinburgh firefighters tackle huge blaze at house in Niddrie weeks after 'firebombing'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services rushed to Hay Drive in Niddrie in the early hours of Friday (April 4) after receiving reports of the fire.
A video seen by the Evening News shows fire crews battling the blaze.
Photos taken on Friday afternoon revealed the aftermath of the fire, which destroyed two floors of the property.
Police remain on the scene as an investigation is carried out.
The blaze comes just weeks after a property in Niddrie was targeted in a firebombing linked to an ongoing 'gangland war'
A home on Hay Drive was attacked in the early hours of Sunday, March 23.
Police Scotland the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.
Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox
Click here to sign up 👇