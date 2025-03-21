Police in Edinburgh say reports of gun shots in West Pilton Bank this morning ‘may be linked’ to recent incidents across the capital.

At around 7.55am on Friday, March 21 police received a report of possible gun shots at a property on the street. There were no reports of any injuries. It comes a day after a property in Niddrie Marischal Crescent was targeted on Thursday at 3am.

Following the incident West Pilton Road and Pennywell Road were closed whilst officers carried out extensive enquiries. A police presence will remain in the area and detectives are treating the incident as a ‘targeted attack’.

The incident happened just before 8am on Friday in West Pilton Bank, Edinburgh | Supplied

Detective Inspector Alison MacDonald said: "It is imperative that we trace whoever is responsible for this dangerous act as soon as possible. I would urgently appeal to anyone with information to please get in contact with us.

"We believe this incident may be linked to groups who are actively targeting each other and extensive enquiries are ongoing into this line of investigation. We have a dedicated team who are trawling CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

"I would be keen to hear from anyone in area who has dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from Thursday night into Friday morning. There will continue to be a police presence in the area while our investigation is ongoing."

Superintendent Paul Gillespie said: "Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but I understand this will be very worrying for the people living in this community. Officers will remain the area and I would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

"I want to reassure the local community we are fully committed to tracing the person responsible as soon as possible. If you have any information or footage that can assist our investigation, please get in touch."

Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.