Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a ‘targeted attack’ in the Niddrie area of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 3am on Thursday (March 20), police were called to a property in Niddrie Marischal Crescent following reports of a possible firearm being discharged in the area. No-one was injured during the incident.

Officers said the incident may involve gangs ‘actively targeting each other’ and advised ‘plain-clothed and uniform officers will remain in the area’ during the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police enquiries remain ongoing, with officers checking CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries. Detectives are also examining a white BMW which was seen in the area and later discovered in Dalmeny.

Police were called to report of gun shots in Niddrie Marischal Crescent at around 3am on Thursday, March 20 | Google Maps

Detective Inspector Martin Smith said: "We believe this was a targeted attack and are following a number of lines of enquiry. A dedicated team of officers are working to trace whoever is responsible for this reckless act as quickly as possible.

"From our enquiries so far, we believe this incident may be linked to groups who are actively targeting each other. We understand this incident will be concerning for the local community but please be assured we are working hard to trace those involved.”

A white BMW 1 series car was seen in the Niddrie area around the time the firearm was discharged and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen this vehicle. Police later found the vehicle at around 4.30am on Thursday in Main Street in Dalmeny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing to establish if the vehicle is linked to the incident in Niddrie Marischal Crescent. The vehicle has been uplifted and a forensic examination will take place in due course.

Detective Inspector Smith added: "We would urge anyone with information on this car, or anyone with dash-cam, doorbell footage or personal footage, to review it and get in touch with officers.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who saw the car in Niddrie Marischal Crescent or the Dalmeny area. Please think back - did you see this car? Or did you see anything suspicious in the area around the time? If you have any information at all, please contact us.

"Plain-clothed and uniform officers will remain in the area while our investigations continue. Anyone with any concerns, or any information, can approach these officers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0281 of Thursday, March 20 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.