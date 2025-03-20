Edinburgh crime: Man charged after teenage girl attacked by dog in Sighthill

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:33 BST

A man has been charged after his bully-type dog attacked a 16-year-old girl in Sighthill.

The victim, who was attacked on Monday, February 24 in Sighthill Court, did not require medical treatment. The 19-year-old man was charged in connection with offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 16-year-old girl was attacked by a dog in Sighthill Court, Edinburgh on February 24placeholder image
A 16-year-old girl was attacked by a dog in Sighthill Court, Edinburgh on February 24 | Google Maps

Police also charged a 53-year-old man in connection with similar charges following two incidents in Currie. It is understood his Staffordshire Bull Terrier attacked another dog on February 18 before attacking attacked a second dog and injuring a 74-year-old woman on March 8.

Sergeant Mark Coull of the Community Policing Team said: "We will always respond to community concerns regarding dangerous dog incidents. We work with our partners at Edinburgh City Council's Street Enforcement Team in response to these concerns and take the appropriate action.”

Anyone with concerns regarding dangerous dogs report is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.

