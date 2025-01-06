Woman and toddler injured in horror dog attack while walking in Wilson Drive, Hawick
The four-year-old boy was attacked from behind by a brown and tan Staffordshire Bull Terrier while he was walking in Wilson Drive, Hawick, with a 35-year-old woman, who was also attacked and injured.
The woman, who suffered an injury to her arm, and child were both taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.
The dog was last seen heading towards Chay Blyth Place.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have information that could help identify the owner of the dog responsible, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1789 of Saturday, January 4.