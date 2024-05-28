Edinburgh crime: 27-year-old man charged after dog attacks woman near Gilmerton Road
A 27-year-old man has been charged after a dog attacked a woman in the outskirts of Edinburgh this morning.
Police and emergency services were called to an area near Gilmerton Road at around 8.40am. Officers said the woman did not require medical treatment and the dog was later ‘traced and contained’. Unconfirmed reports suggest the incident happened near Dobbie’s Garden Centre where one resident reported a large police presence.
The man was charged under the Dangerous Dog Act and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.40am on Tuesday, 28 May, 2024, we were called to a report of a dog having attacked a woman near to Gilmerton Road, Dalkeith. "Emergency services attended, including specialist officers and the dog was traced and contained. The woman did not require medical treatment.” They added: "A 27-year-old man was charged in connection with offences under the Dangerous Dog Act. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."