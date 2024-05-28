Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dog was contained by specialist officers

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a dog attacked a woman in the outskirts of Edinburgh this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to an area near Gilmerton Road at around 8.40am. Officers said the woman did not require medical treatment and the dog was later ‘traced and contained’. Unconfirmed reports suggest the incident happened near Dobbie’s Garden Centre where one resident reported a large police presence.

The man was charged under the Dangerous Dog Act and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.