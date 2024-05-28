Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers said more youths are ‘still to be charged’

Several youths have been charged in connection with a break-in and theft at a popular East Lothian takeaway.

Police were called to reports of a break-in at the Greggs bakery on Musselburgh High Street at around 7.40pm on Saturday, May 18. Officers said a ‘number of youths’ have been charged and reported. They added that more youths are still to be charged.

Police were called to reports of a break-in at the Greggs bakery on Musselburgh High Street on Saturday, May 18

