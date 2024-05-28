East Lothian crime: ‘Number of youths’ charged following break-in and theft at Greggs in Musselburgh
Several youths have been charged in connection with a break-in and theft at a popular East Lothian takeaway.
Police were called to reports of a break-in at the Greggs bakery on Musselburgh High Street at around 7.40pm on Saturday, May 18. Officers said a ‘number of youths’ have been charged and reported. They added that more youths are still to be charged.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A number of youths have been charged and reported to the children's reporter after reports of a Theft by Housebreaking to Greggs in Musselburgh on 18th May 2024, with further youths still to be charged.