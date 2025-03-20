Edinburgh police race to Niddrie after reports of gunshots in early hours of the morning
Officers received reports of a firearm having been discharged in Niddrie Marischal Crescent at around 3.05am on Thursday, March 20. A spokesman for Police Scotland said no one was injured and there was ‘no risk to the wider public’.
But he added that officers remain at the scene and will talk to any concerned residents.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.05am on Thursday, 20 March, 2025, we received a report of a firearm possibly being discharged in the Niddrie Marischal Crescent area of Edinburgh.
“There were no reported injuries.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident. There is no risk to the wider public and officers remain in attendance. Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers."