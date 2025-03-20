Edinburgh police race to Niddrie after reports of gunshots in early hours of the morning

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police raced to a residential street in Edinburgh in the early hours of this morning following reports of gunshots.

Officers received reports of a firearm having been discharged in Niddrie Marischal Crescent at around 3.05am on Thursday, March 20. A spokesman for Police Scotland said no one was injured and there was ‘no risk to the wider public’.

But he added that officers remain at the scene and will talk to any concerned residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.05am on Thursday, 20 March, 2025, we received a report of a firearm possibly being discharged in the Niddrie Marischal Crescent area of Edinburgh.

“There were no reported injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident. There is no risk to the wider public and officers remain in attendance. Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers."

Related topics:EdinburghPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice