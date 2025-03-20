I can't believe this Edinburgh area changed so much since the 70s and 80s - photos

Few would argue that Portobello looks very different today to how it did back in the 1970s and 1980s - and these 21 amazing old photographs prove it.
1. Portobello in the 1970s and 1980s
Take a look at our photo gallery for a nostalgia trip back to Portobello in the 70s and 80s. Photo: Third Party
2. Portobello 1989
Warm weather brought people out to Portobello beach in May 1989, where a little girl gets a pony ride. Photo: TSPL
3. Victorian Splash at Portobello 1989
Locals dressed in historical costume for a splash in the sea during the Portobello 'Victorian Splash' in June 1989. Photo: TSPL
4. Bath Street 1981
Boarded-up shop fronts in Bath Street, February 1981. Photo: TSPL
