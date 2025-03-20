I can't believe this Edinburgh area changed so much since the 70s and 80s - photos

Here, we look back at Edinburgh’s seaside suburb and see how much has changed down the decades, as well as picking out some landmark moments for the area and its people.

Few would argue that Portobello looks very different today to how it did back in the 1970s and 1980s - and these 21 amazing old photographs prove it.

Scroll through our picture gallery for a nostalgia trip back to Portobello in the 70s and 80s – and please let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

1. Portobello in the 1970s and 1980s

Take a look at our photo gallery for a nostalgia trip back to Portobello in the 70s and 80s. Photo: Third Party

Warm weather brought people out to Portobello beach in May 1989, where a little girl gets a pony ride.

2. Portobello 1989

Warm weather brought people out to Portobello beach in May 1989, where a little girl gets a pony ride. Photo: TSPL

Locals dressed in historical costume for a splash in the sea during the Portobello 'Victorian Splash' in June 1989.

3. Victorian Splash at Portobello 1989

Locals dressed in historical costume for a splash in the sea during the Portobello 'Victorian Splash' in June 1989. Photo: TSPL

Boarded-up shop fronts in Bath Street, February 1981.

4. Bath Street 1981

Boarded-up shop fronts in Bath Street, February 1981. Photo: TSPL

