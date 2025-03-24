Edinburgh crime: What we know about Edinburgh 'gang war' as specialist officers drafted in
What has happened?
- Niddrie Marischal Crescent
According to police, the first incident was reported in the early hours of Thursday, March 20. Emergency services were called to Niddrie Marischal Crescent at around 3.05am that morning after reports of a possible firearm being discharged. No injuries were reported.
Extensive enquiries remain ongoing, with officers checking CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries. Detectives are also examining a white BMW 1 series car which was seen in the area and then discovered abandoned on Main Street in the Dalmeny area at around 4.30am the same day.
In a statement released on Thursday, Inspector Alan Healy said: “We understand this incident will be very worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.
“Inquiries are at an early stage and officers will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and I would urge anyone with questions or concerns to approach them – they are there to help.”
- West Pilton Bank
This was followed by a second incident at a property in the Capital the following morning. At around 7.55am on Friday, March 21 police received a report of possible gun shots at a property on West Pilton Bank, in the Pilton area of the city, at about 7.55am. There were no reports of any injuries.
Following the incident, West Pilton Road and Pennywell Road were closed whilst officers carried out enquiries.
Inspector Healy said: “We understand this incident will be very worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.
“Enquiries are at an early stage and officers will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and I would urge anyone with questions or concerns to approach them – they are there to help.”
On Friday evening, Police Scotland issued an “urgent” appeal for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.
In a statement, Detective Inspector Alison MacDonald said: “It is imperative that we trace whoever is responsible for this dangerous act as soon as possible. I would urgently appeal to anyone with information to please get in contact with us.
“We believe this incident may be linked to groups who are actively targeting each other and extensive inquiries are ongoing into this line of investigation. We have a dedicated team who are trawling CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.
“I would be keen to hear from anyone in the area who has dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from Thursday night into Friday morning. There will continue to be a police presence in the area while our investigation is ongoing.”
Superintendent Paul Gillespie said: “Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but I understand this will be very worrying for the people living in this community.
“Officers will remain in the area and I would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.
“I want to reassure the local community that we are fully committed to tracing the person responsible as soon as possible.
- Hay Drive
Police have also said they are investigating whether a suspicious fire in the early hours of Sunday, March 22 is linked to the previous incidents.
Scottish Fire and Rescue attended to a blaze in the Hay Drive area at around 4:30am and left the scene around 90 minutes later. No casualties were reported, but police later said the incident was "now also being investigated" as part of the major investigation into the recent shootings.
What is Police Scotland doing about it?
Police said a major investigation into the discharge of firearms and associated criminal incidents in Edinburgh is continuing.
A team of detectives, along with specialist and divisional officers, are working on this inquiry. Significant CCTV footage has also been collected which is being scrutinised and officers continue to gather additional information via door-to-door enquiries.
On Saturday afternoon, officers conducted road and vehicle checks in the Ferry Road, Niddrie and Pennywell areas. These road checks will continue as part of the ongoing investigation.
Superintendent Paul Gillespie said: “We understand this will be concerning for local communities, but I want to reassure everyone that we are pursuing those involved and are using every tool and tactic at our disposal.
“We are taking strong action to disrupt this criminal activity and a lot of work, which may not always be visible, is ongoing. Additional officers are currently deployed to specifically target criminals and disrupt their activities.
“Extensive enquiries are ongoing into a number of incidents in Edinburgh. From our investigations so far, we believe these are linked to groups who are actively targeting each other.
“The local division and senior management are being provided with support from our national Specialist Crime Division and Operational Support Division.
"We are carrying out additional high-visibility patrols and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to approach these officers.
“We understand the significant impact this has had on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.
“Finding those who carried out these reckless acts is paramount. If you know anything that could help, please do the right thing and speak to police."
What to do if you have information
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.