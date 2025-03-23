The major investigation into the discharge of firearms and associated criminal incidents in Edinburgh this week is continuing.

A report of a suspicious fire in Hay Drive was reported to the Fire Service in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, March 23, which is now also being investigated by police.

A team of detectives, along with specialist and divisional officers, are working on this inquiry. Significant CCTV footage has also been collected which is being scrutinised and officers continue to gather additional information via door-to-door enquiries.

On Saturday afternoon, officers conducted road and vehicle checks in the Ferry Road, Niddrie and Pennywell areas. These road checks will continue as part of the ongoing investigation.

Superintendent Paul Gillespie said: “We understand this will be concerning for local communities, but I want to reassure everyone that we are pursuing those involved and are using every tool and tactic at our disposal.

“We are taking strong action to disrupt this criminal activity and a lot of work, which may not always be visible, is ongoing. Additional officers are currently deployed to specifically target criminals and disrupt their activities.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing into a number of incidents in Edinburgh. From our investigations so far, we believe these are linked to groups who are actively targeting each other.

“The local division and senior management are being provided with support from our national Specialist Crime Division and Operational Support Division.

"We are carrying out additional high-visibility patrols and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to approach these officers.

“We understand the significant impact this has had on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.

“Finding those who carried out these reckless acts is paramount. If you know anything that could help, please do the right thing and speak to police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.