Edinburgh police warn misbehaving youths in Portobello will be 'dealt with robustly'

Edinburgh police have vowed to crack down on anti-social behaviour at Portobello Beach this summer.

It comes after officers responded to a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour involving youths in the seaside suburb last summer.

In recent weeks, there have been reports of several large-scale disturbances on Portobello promenade.

As previously reported in the Evening News, armed police and paramedics rushed to Portobello Beach at around 7.40pm on Friday, May 16 after reports of a large-scale disturbance.

The 16-year-old appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, May 19 charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder. He made no plea and was granted bail.

Now, Police Scotland has said it wants to make the beach, the promenade and other open spaces within Edinburgh pleasant places to visit this summer.

In a letter issued via schools, police urged parents and carers to make sure they know where their children are and what they are doing during the school holidays – warning they will be “dealt with robustly” if they misbehave.

Inspector Dale Ketchen writes: “Understandably, large groups of children/young people congregating on pathways and causing annoyance can be very intimidating. Whilst we understand not every child/young person attending these areas are participating in anti-social behaviour, the majority are standing around in large gatherings.

“I write today to ask that you discuss attendance at Portobello with your child/young person and ensure they are not involved in anti-social behaviour which includes large gatherings, drinking alcohol, urinating in public and other general disturbances.

“Over the summer holiday period this year, Police presence in the area is being increased and any child/young person found to be engaging in anti-social behaviour will be dealt with robustly and if required, be brought home to yourself or in more serious circumstances arrested and dealt with appropriately.

“Those children/young people who wish to enjoy the benefits that Portobello beach/promenade brings to the local community, in an appropriate manner, will be more than welcome.

“Please have the discussion with your child/young person and help us make Portobello and other areas in Edinburgh a pleasant place to visit this summer.”