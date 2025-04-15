Edinburgh neighbourhood 'no longer safe' with residents scared to go out after dark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of a crime-stricken Edinburgh suburb have called for increased police patrols, saying they 'no longer feel safe' in the area after dark.

It comes after three teenagers were rushed to hospital following an alleged stabbing near Portobello Beach last weekend.

As reported in the Evening News, emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance in Bath Street and Mentone Avenue, Portobello, at around 10.55pm on Saturday, April 12.

A 21-year-old man has since been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on April 15 in connection.

The incident happened just weeks after a 16-year-old was charged in connection with a ‘serious assault’ in Portobello.

The alleged attack, on another teenager, aged 16, reportedly took place on The Promenade in Portobello at around 8.45pm on Friday, March 21.

Now, a petition has been launched on Charge.org, calling for Police Scotland and Edinburgh City Council to 'act immediately'.

Launching the campaign, Portobello local Daniel Wilkniss said: “We, the residents, visitors, and friends of Portobello, are deeply concerned about the rising levels of violence and anti-social behaviour on and around Portobello Promenade – particularly during school holiday evenings.

“The recent stabbing of three teenagers on Saturday night is a tragic and alarming sign that the current situation is unacceptable and dangerous. Residents no longer feel safe walking the Promenade after dark, and the atmosphere on holiday evenings has become increasingly threatening.

“We call on Police Scotland, Edinburgh City Council, and our elected representatives to act immediately by: 1. Deploying a visible and increased police presence during school holiday evenings and weekends. 2. Improving the maintenance of public toilets and facilities to meet the needs of the many visitors to the area. 3. Engaging directly with residents and community groups to shape long-term solutions for public safety and youth support.

“Portobello is a much-loved part of Edinburgh, and its Promenade should be a safe and welcoming place for all. Please help us protect our community.”

More than 1,000 people have signed the petition since it launched earlier this week. You can view it in full here.

