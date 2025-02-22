With its sandy beach and two-mile-long promenade, buzzing bars, cafés, restaurants, bistros and bakeries, Portobello is a great place to call home.

The area is ever-changing, with quirky independent stores opening all the time – and as a result, it has become one of the most desirable places to live in Auld Reekie.

It's all change cry from just a decades or two ago when the 'hood' was a tad shabby and sad-looking.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at 20 spots in Portobello that have helped make it one of the best places to live in all of Scotland – not just Edinburgh.

1 . 20 reasons why Portobello is the coolest place to live in Edinburgh Take a look through our gallery to see 20 reasons why Portobello is the coolest place to live in Edinburgh.

2 . Mamacita's Miami Eats Where: 128 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh. Last summer, this little cafe selling Cuban sandwiches, empanadas and rice bowls opened on Portobello Hugh Street – and it's gone down a storm with locals.

3 . Cahoots Where: 230 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh. This quirky little store, which sells locally produced arts, crafts and prints, is always worth a visit.

4 . OTTO Where: 134C Portobello High St, Edinburgh EH15 1AJ. Brunch classics, smoothies, freshly squeezed juices and great vibes! Otto has been a great addition to Porty High Street.