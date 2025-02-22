With its sandy beach and two-mile-long promenade, buzzing bars, cafés, restaurants, bistros and bakeries, Portobello is a great place to call home.
The area is ever-changing, with quirky independent stores opening all the time – and as a result, it has become one of the most desirable places to live in Auld Reekie.
It's all change cry from just a decades or two ago when the 'hood' was a tad shabby and sad-looking.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at 20 spots in Portobello that have helped make it one of the best places to live in all of Scotland – not just Edinburgh.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.