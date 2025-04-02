Edinburgh road closed after large sinkhole appears outside primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road in Edinburgh has been closed after a large sinkhole opened up near a primary school.

A section of Beach Lane, in Portobello, was cordoned off last night (Monday, April 1), and will remain shut while investigations are carried out.

It is understood that the sinkhole was only repaired a couple of months ago.

The sudden reappearance of the sinkhole, located just yards from Towerbank Primary School, has led to residents voicing their concerns.

One local, who did not wish to be named, told the Evening News: “It's absolutely shocking. This was supposed to have been fixed and now it's just completely collapsed again. It's as if they just covered it up with a layer of tarmac.

“It's right outside the school, for heaven's sake. A child could easily fall into that hole. All they've done is put a plank of wood over it and a couple of road cones around it.

“It's all the kids are talking about outside the school this morning. I wouldn't be surprised if some of the boys want to investigate later. This needs to be fixed ASAP before someone has a serious accident.”

Posting on Facebook, another concerned resident called it “a serious health and safety hazard”, adding, “those friggin cones will get kicked away later on.”

Another person said: “Obviously they didn't do a decent repair last time this happened.”

Alys Mumford, Scottish Green Party Councillor for Portobello/Craigmillar, said: “While we’ve been assured that the hole will be fixed soon, it’s understandable that people are feeling frustrated given the repeated issues in this area.

“This just speaks to the need for increased investment in Portobello’s infrastructure, particularly around our schools where we need to make sure people can walk, wheel and cycle safely. I’m keen to make sure we see long-term, sustainable solutions for this street, and the wider prom, not just a sticking plaster when things go wrong.”

Edinburgh City Council has been approached for comment.

In July 2023, Brunstane Primary School was shut for nine weeks after a sinkhole in the playground forced its closure.

Pupils and staff were relocated to other local schools at the start of the new term, after the council took decision to move them as a precaution while repairs and an investigation were carried out.

