More than half of pupils are set to return to Brunstane Primary School, nine weeks after a sinkhole in the playground forced its closure.

Pupils and staff were relocated to other local schools at the start of the new term, after the council took decision to move them as a precaution while repairs and an investigation were carried out. Families were told to ‘prepare for the possibility’ that the building could be closed until at least the Christmas break.

But parents were told today that ground surveys have been completed by the Coal Authority and engineers commissioned by the council. It means pupils who have been attending host Towerbank and Prestonfield Primary Schools can safely return to the school building on Monday, October 30. Staff said a ‘truly enormous amount of work has been done in a very short period of time’ to make the return possible sooner than expected.

Primary 1 to Primary 5 pupils will be the first classes to return to the school, but a date has not yet been confirmed for when the remaining pupils will return. Council chiefs said they are working hard to get the rest of the school pupils back on site as soon as possible.

Pupils will be able to use the nursery building and remainder of the school, while the tower block can’t be used for teaching until the works have been completed. The north east corner of the site will be fenced off while remediation works are carried out over the coming weeks.

Parents have been asked to avoid coming to school by car as the car park remains closed for visitor car parking. Staff said it will be used as a fire assembly point and for deliveries including lunches.

The head teacher thanked parents for their patience while pupils were bussed to host schools. In a letter dated Wednesday, October 25, Mr McMillan said: "Thanks to your support, the bus runs have gone extremely smoothly and allowed us to get the pupils to and from their host classes quickly and calmly, minimising lost learning time and ensuring safe and happy children.

Councillor Joan Griffiths, education, children and families convener, said: “I’m delighted that more than half of pupils at Brunstane Primary School will be able to return on Monday. I know pupils, families and teachers will welcome this great news too. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the school staff and Council officers who have worked so hard to ensure pupils’ swift return, as well as parents and carers for their patience and support over the last nine weeks.