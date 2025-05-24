A 39-year-old man competing in the Jim Clark Rally in the Scottish Borders has died following a crash near Duns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened around 10.50am on Saturday, May 24 on the D41/6 Edrom Mains road. Emergency services attended and the man, a co-driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is aware.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious but not life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened around 10.50am on Saturday, May 24 | John Devlin

Shortly after 2pm on Saturday, organisers said: “Following an incident at the Jim Clark Rally today, the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club have made the decision to cancel the remainder of the event and tomorrow’s Jim Clark Reivers Rally.”

Police Scotland’s Superintendent Vincent Fisher said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”