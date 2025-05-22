Fire crews are tackling a blaze in a West Lothian street after a fire broke out in a derelict building at around 4.30pm today.

Emergency services remain at the scene at Main Street, Blackridge in West Lothian. The public is being urged to avoid the area and local residents are being asked to keep their windows closed. The road is likely to remain closed some time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) dispatched two appliances along with a height appliance after the alarm was raised at 4.25pm on Thursday, May 22. At around 7pm, the SFRS reported ‘the roadway is heavily smoke logged’

Emergency services are in attendance at Main Street, Blackridge in West Lothian after a report of fire at a premises on Thursday, May 22

The SFRS said: “Due to large volumes of smoke from a fire in a derelict building, residents in Blackridge are asked to keep windows and doors closed. If smoke is visible within the wider Bathgate area, please follow the same safety advice.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance at Main Street, Blackridge in West Lothian after a report of fire at a premises at 5.40pm on Thursday, May 22. Main Street is closed and is likely to remain closed for some time. Residents are asked to keep their windows closed and people should avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson for West Lothian Council said: “Council officers are currently supporting colleagues from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, who are attending a significant fire in Main Street, Blackridge. The road is now closed and is expected to remain closed for the next few hours.”