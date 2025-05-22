West Lothian Council has confirmed some ‘personal or sensitive data’ has been stolen in a recent cyber attack.

West Lothian Council was first alerted to a ransomware attack targeting its education network at around 7am on Tuesday, May 6. It is understood all West Lothian schools - 68 primary, 13 secondary and five special needs schools - are affected.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “This remains a live criminal investigation and we are working with all relevant external agencies, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.

“It has now been confirmed that a small percentage of the overall data stored on the education network has been stolen. We are aware that some personal or sensitive data is among the information stolen by criminals.”

Parents and carers of pupils at every school have been advised of the data theft and are being urged to take extra precautions, adding ‘there remains the possibility that any stolen data might be used for further criminal activity, such as phishing attacks or other scams.’

The council advised there ‘is no evidence that the council's corporate and public access networks have been affected’ and ‘the majority’ of the data theft ‘relates to operational issues for schools, such as lesson plans, that do not contain any personal details’.

West Lothian Council added: “We would like to offer our sincere apologies to anyone potentially affected by this criminal cyber attack. The education network remains removed from the rest of the council’s networks, and there has been a significant amount of work undertaken by staff to ensure that disruption to education, including SQA exams, has been minimal. Contingency arrangements for schools working well, will continue until the end of the current school term.”

The National Cyber Security Centre describes ransomware as ‘a type of malware which prevents you from accessing your device and the data stored on it, usually by encrypting your files’. The government agency notes that criminal groups then typically ‘demand a ransom in exchange for decryption’.