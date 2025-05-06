West Lothian schools targeted in suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools in West Lothian have been hit by a suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack.

The council said it was working with Police Scotland and the Scottish Government on the situation, but added there was no evidence that any personal or sensitive data had been accessed.

Parents were alerted to the attack by a group email. All schools will remain open as normal and the council said exams would not be affected.

The attack comes after ransomware cyberattacks on large retailers like Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods brought chaos to their operations. Cyberattacks are said to have cost UK companies £44 billion in lost revenue over the past five years and affected 52 per cent of firms.

West Lothian Council's group email to parents said: “West Lothian Council is currently experiencing a suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack on our education network today (Tuesday 6 May).

“This is a live criminal investigation, and we are working with all relevant external agencies including Police Scotland and the Scottish Government. There is no evidence that any personal or sensitive data has been accessed at this stage.

“All West Lothian Council schools will be open as normal this week, with contingency plans in place to ensure schools can operate with minimal disruption until this issue is resolved. SQA examinations will not be affected.

“Schools will contact parents directly with any changes to contact arrangements with the school. There is no evidence at this time, that the council's corporate and public access networks are affected by the attack.”