Edinburgh police appeal to public after pensioner assaulted in Broughton Road
The incident happened at around 1.20pm on Tuesday, May 20. A 76-year-old man was walking on Broughton Road near to Tesco when he was approached by a man and assaulted. The man did not require hospital treatment.
The suspect is described as being between 60 and 75 years of age, around 5ft 10in in height and of slim build and bald. He was wearing light coloured clothing and has a distinctive crouched walk.
Constable Nina Zielke said: “The area was busy at the time and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 1758 of May 20. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.