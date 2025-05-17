Edinburgh teenager, 16, charged after alleged 'attempted murder' at popular beauty spot
As previously reported in the Evening News, armed police and paramedics rushed to Portobello Beach at around 7.40pm on Friday, May 16 after reports of a mass brawl on the promenade.
A 17-year-old boy was found injured and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries.
Officers have now charged a 16-year-old in connection with attempted murder. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 19 May, 2025.
A 14-year-old was also charged in connection with possession of a weapon.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.40pm on Friday, 16 May, 2025 we were called to a report of a large-scale disturbance on Portobello beach, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries.
“A 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 19 May, 2025.
“A 14-year-old was charged in connection with possession of a weapon. A report will be sent to the relevant authorities.”