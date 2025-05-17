A 16-year-old boy has been charged following an alleged ‘attempted murder’ in Edinburgh.

As previously reported in the Evening News, armed police and paramedics rushed to Portobello Beach at around 7.40pm on Friday, May 16 after reports of a mass brawl on the promenade.

A 17-year-old boy was found injured and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries.

Officers have now charged a 16-year-old in connection with attempted murder. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 19 May, 2025.

A 14-year-old was also charged in connection with possession of a weapon.

