A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with damage to properties in Edinburgh.

The incidents happened at properties in the Campion Road and Cumnor Crescent during the evening of Saturday, May 10. The man was arrested on Wednesday, May 14, after police executed a warrant at a Gilmerton address.

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 15. | Police Scotland

The 23-year-old has also been charged in connection with a reset offence after a car was stolen from the Falkirk area on April 29. He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 15.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “We continue to work at pace to identify and apprehend anyone we believe is involved in incidents of violent disorder, and arrests will continue as our investigation progresses.

"If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch."