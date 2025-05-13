Edinburgh death: Man, 26, found dead at beauty spot as emergency crews rush to scene
Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Blackford Glen Road, near Hermitage of Braid Nature Reserve, at around 8am on Monday, May 12.
Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained, but is not thought to be suspicious.
The man's next of kin have been contacted.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Monday, 12 May 2025, we were called to Blackford Glen Road in Edinburgh following reports of a body being found.
“Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.
“The death is being treated as unexplained but not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”