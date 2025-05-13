Edinburgh death: Man, 26, found dead at beauty spot as emergency crews rush to scene

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 13th May 2025, 16:26 BST
The body of a man has been found at a popular beauty spot in Edinburgh.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Blackford Glen Road, near Hermitage of Braid Nature Reserve, at around 8am on Monday, May 12.

Most Popular

Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained, but is not thought to be suspicious.

The man's next of kin have been contacted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Monday, 12 May 2025, we were called to Blackford Glen Road in Edinburgh following reports of a body being found.

Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Related topics:PoliceEmergency serviceEmergency responseEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice