Edinburgh death: Man, 26, found dead at beauty spot as emergency crews rush to scene

The body of a man has been found at a popular beauty spot in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Blackford Glen Road, near Hermitage of Braid Nature Reserve, at around 8am on Monday, May 12.

Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained, but is not thought to be suspicious.

The man's next of kin have been contacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Monday, 12 May 2025, we were called to Blackford Glen Road in Edinburgh following reports of a body being found.

“Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”