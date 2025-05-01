Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A park in Edinburgh was closed off as police investigated an alleged serious sexual assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Montgomery Street Park, in Leith, at 10.30pm on Tuesday April 29.

Officers were called to the scene and the area was taped off. An investigation is now underway, but detectives have said there is no threat to the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Detectives in Edinburgh are investigating a report of serious sexual assault, which took place in the Montgomery Street area of Leith, around 10.30pm on Tuesday, 29 April, 2025.

“There is not believed to be any threat to the wider community and there will be an increased police presence in the area as enquiries into the incident are carried out.”

Click here to sign up 👇