Edinburgh crime: Police tape off city park after reports of 'serious sexual assault'

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 1st May 2025, 13:41 BST
A park in Edinburgh was closed off as police investigated an alleged serious sexual assault.

The incident happened in Montgomery Street Park, in Leith, at 10.30pm on Tuesday April 29.

Officers were called to the scene and the area was taped off. An investigation is now underway, but detectives have said there is no threat to the wider community.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Detectives in Edinburgh are investigating a report of serious sexual assault, which took place in the Montgomery Street area of Leith, around 10.30pm on Tuesday, 29 April, 2025.

“There is not believed to be any threat to the wider community and there will be an increased police presence in the area as enquiries into the incident are carried out.”

Related topics:EdinburghPolice ScotlandCommunityEmergency response
