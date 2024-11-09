A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape in Seafield Road, Edinburgh.

Emergency services responded to reports of a serious sexual assault on Sunday, November 3 at around 1.30pm. It is understood the incident happened at the Peter Vardy BMW showroom.

Emergency services responded to a serious sexual assault on Seafield Road in Edinburgh on November 3. A man has been arrested and released pending further enquiries | Google Maps

Police enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and the 34-year-old man has been released pending further enquiries

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Sunday, November 3, we received a report of a serious sexual assault of a woman at a premises in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries which remain ongoing.”