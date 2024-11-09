Edinburgh crime: Man arrested in connection with alleged rape at car showroom on Seafield Road
Emergency services responded to reports of a serious sexual assault on Sunday, November 3 at around 1.30pm. It is understood the incident happened at the Peter Vardy BMW showroom.
Police enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and the 34-year-old man has been released pending further enquiries
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Sunday, November 3, we received a report of a serious sexual assault of a woman at a premises in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh.
“A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries which remain ongoing.”