Edinburgh crime: Man arrested in connection with alleged rape at car showroom on Seafield Road

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 9th Nov 2024, 15:38 BST

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape in Seafield Road, Edinburgh.

Emergency services responded to reports of a serious sexual assault on Sunday, November 3 at around 1.30pm. It is understood the incident happened at the Peter Vardy BMW showroom.

Police enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and the 34-year-old man has been released pending further enquiries

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Sunday, November 3, we received a report of a serious sexual assault of a woman at a premises in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries which remain ongoing.”

