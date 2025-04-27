Edinburgh police seize 10 e-bikes after residents complain of anti-social behaviour and dangerous riding
Police in Edinburgh have seized 10 e-bikes after receiving reports from residents about anti-social behaviour.
Officers carried out high visibility patrols this week after residents in Fountainbridge and Dalry reported anti-social behaviour and dangerous riding of e-bikes in the area.
Police Scotland said a ‘large number’ of riders were stopped and spoken to as a result. Ten e-bikes were also seized for road traffic offences, including red light offences and having no insurance, no licence or no crash helmets.
The riders of these bikes have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.