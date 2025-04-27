Edinburgh police seize 10 e-bikes after residents complain of anti-social behaviour and dangerous riding

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 27th Apr 2025, 13:59 BST
Police in Edinburgh have seized 10 e-bikes after receiving reports from residents about anti-social behaviour.

Officers carried out high visibility patrols this week after residents in Fountainbridge and Dalry reported anti-social behaviour and dangerous riding of e-bikes in the area.

Police Scotland said a ‘large number’ of riders were stopped and spoken to as a result. Ten e-bikes were also seized for road traffic offences, including red light offences and having no insurance, no licence or no crash helmets.

Police have seized 10 e-bikes after residents complained of anti-social behaviour and dangerous riding. | Police Scotland

The riders of these bikes have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Please be aware that if you own or ride an E-Bike that has a throttle it might be classed as a motor vehicle and you therefore need a licence, insurance and crash helmet.”

