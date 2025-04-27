Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh have seized 10 e-bikes after receiving reports from residents about anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers carried out high visibility patrols this week after residents in Fountainbridge and Dalry reported anti-social behaviour and dangerous riding of e-bikes in the area.

Police Scotland said a ‘large number’ of riders were stopped and spoken to as a result. Ten e-bikes were also seized for road traffic offences, including red light offences and having no insurance, no licence or no crash helmets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have seized 10 e-bikes after residents complained of anti-social behaviour and dangerous riding. | Police Scotland

The riders of these bikes have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Please be aware that if you own or ride an E-Bike that has a throttle it might be classed as a motor vehicle and you therefore need a licence, insurance and crash helmet.”