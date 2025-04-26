Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major route in East Lothian is closed to traffic due to a burst water pipe.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A1087, which is closed in both directions between the A1 roundabout and East Links Park, West Barns.

Police Scotland has closed the road and is urging motorists to use other routes where possible. The AA said traffic is currently coping well with the closure.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The A1087 is closed between the A1 roundabout and East Links Park, West Barns. This is due to a burst water pipe. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”