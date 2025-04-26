Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been charged following a series of raids which saw police seize weapons and drugs worth £190,000.

Officers executed warrants at three properties in West Lothian at around 9.30am on Friday, April 25.

A house in Elm Square, East Whitburn, was raided and officers found a bladed weapon and cannabis. A warrant was also executed at a property in Marches Drive, Armadale, where cocaine and cannabis as well as illegal ornamental weapons were recovered.

A property in Wood Drive, Whitburn, was also searched and police said ‘a significant amount’ of cocaine and cannabis were found.

The search of the property in Banchory was carried out on Sunday morning.

Two men, aged 25 and 30, were arrested and charged in connection with the raids and were released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“This recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”