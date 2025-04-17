Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been charged after police recovered a substantial amount of cannabis across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

On Thursday, April 17, officers executed warrants at various addresses in Livingston, Pencuik, Bathgate, Armadale and Edinburgh. Cannabis with an estimated street value of £700,000 was seized alongside a five-figure sum of cash.

The men, aged 24, 30 and 32, are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Saturday, April 19.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “This represents a significant recovery and highlights our efforts to disrupt the drugs trade in our local communities.

“Seizures such as this show our commitment nationally to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will continue to take all steps to tackle and disrupt individuals involved in drug supply and I encourage anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”