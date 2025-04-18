West Lothian pensioner reporter missing from Whitburn traced safe and well

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 19:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 70-year-old woman, reported missing from West Lothian earlier in the week, has been traced safe and well.

There were growing concerns for Elizabeth Hamilton after she had not been seen since leaving her home on Wednesday, April 16.

Elizabeth Hamilton was repoted missing fom Whitburn on Wednesday, April 16 Elizabeth Hamilton was repoted missing fom Whitburn on Wednesday, April 16
Elizabeth Hamilton was repoted missing fom Whitburn on Wednesday, April 16 | Police Scotland

On Friday, April 18, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Elizabeth Hamilton who was reported missing from Whitburn on Wednesday, April 16 has been traced. Thank you to everyone that shared our appeal.”

Related topics:West LothianMissing persons

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice