West Lothian pensioner reporter missing from Whitburn traced safe and well
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 70-year-old woman, reported missing from West Lothian earlier in the week, has been traced safe and well.
There were growing concerns for Elizabeth Hamilton after she had not been seen since leaving her home on Wednesday, April 16.
On Friday, April 18, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Elizabeth Hamilton who was reported missing from Whitburn on Wednesday, April 16 has been traced. Thank you to everyone that shared our appeal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.