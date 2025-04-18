West Lothian pensioner reporter missing from Whitburn traced safe and well

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 70-year-old woman, reported missing from West Lothian earlier in the week, has been traced safe and well.

There were growing concerns for Elizabeth Hamilton after she had not been seen since leaving her home on Wednesday, April 16.

Elizabeth Hamilton was repoted missing fom Whitburn on Wednesday, April 16 | Police Scotland

On Friday, April 18, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Elizabeth Hamilton who was reported missing from Whitburn on Wednesday, April 16 has been traced. Thank you to everyone that shared our appeal.”