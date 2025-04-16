Watch the shocking moment youth kicks young girl off her bike on busy road in Musselburgh

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 17:19 BST
A shocking CCTV video appears to show a youth purposefully kick a young girl off her bike as she is travelling along Musselburgh High Street.

The incident happened shortly after 5pm Tuesday, April 15. Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports, but the gang of youths had already fled the scene. The girl did not require any medical treatment.

A video shared with the Evening News shows a youth kick the rear of the girl’s bike causing her to crash onto the road. A group of around seven youths, almost all of them wearing black jackets with their hoods up, can then be seeing fleeing the area. One of the youths is riding a bike and another is riding an e-scooter, while five others can be seen running away on foot.

Several members of the group can be seen smiling as they flee the scene. Police enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday, 15 April, 2025, we received a report that a young girl had been pushed off her bike in High Street, Musselburgh by a group of youths.

“Officers attended, the girl did not require any medical treatment. There was no trace of youths on arrival. Enquiries are ongoing.”

