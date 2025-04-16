East Lothian police hunt youths after young girl is 'pushed off bike' on busy street

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are hunting for a gang of youths who pushed a young girl off her bike on a busy street in East Lothian.

According to officers, the incident took place in Musselburgh High Street at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, April 15.

Officers rushed to the scene after receiving reports, but the gang had already fled the scene. The girl did not require any medical treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday, 15 April, 2025, we received a report that a young girl had been pushed off her bike in High Street, Musselburgh by a group of youths.

“Officers attended, the girl did not require any medical treatment. There was no trace of youths on arrival. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter

Related topics:East LothianMusselburghPolicePolice Scotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice