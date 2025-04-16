East Lothian police hunt youths after young girl is 'pushed off bike' on busy street
According to officers, the incident took place in Musselburgh High Street at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, April 15.
Officers rushed to the scene after receiving reports, but the gang had already fled the scene. The girl did not require any medical treatment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday, 15 April, 2025, we received a report that a young girl had been pushed off her bike in High Street, Musselburgh by a group of youths.
“Officers attended, the girl did not require any medical treatment. There was no trace of youths on arrival. Enquiries are ongoing.”
