Midlothian crime: Man, 24, arrested after teenager 'seriously assaulted' outside pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a teenager was 'seriously assaulted' outside a pub in Midlothian.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a large-scale disturbance outside a premises on Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg, at around 1.05am on Sunday, April 6.

An 18-year-old male, who was not involved in the disturbance, was allegedly attacked and sustained a head injury. The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old man, who has since been charged, is due to appear in court at a later date. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Bonnyrigg.

“The incident happened around 1.05am on Sunday, 6 April, 2025 outside a premises on Dundas Street.

“The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Click here to sign up 👇