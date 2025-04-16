Midlothian crime: Man, 24, arrested after teenager 'seriously assaulted' outside pub
Police were called to reports of a large-scale disturbance outside a premises on Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg, at around 1.05am on Sunday, April 6.
An 18-year-old male, who was not involved in the disturbance, was allegedly attacked and sustained a head injury. The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment.
The 24-year-old man, who has since been charged, is due to appear in court at a later date. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Bonnyrigg.
“The incident happened around 1.05am on Sunday, 6 April, 2025 outside a premises on Dundas Street.
“The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
