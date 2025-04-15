Woman, 20, rushed to Edinburgh hospital as man charged in connection with 'assault'

A man has been arrested and charged after an 'assault' which left a woman in an Edinburgh hospital.

Emergency services rushed to Easthouses, Midlothian, in the early hours of Saturday, April 12. A 20-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she received treatment.

Police have charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a report of an assault in Easthouses, in the early hours of Saturday, 12 April, 2025.

“A 20-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

