An Edinburgh road has been taped off and police are on the scene after a man was found seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to London Road in the city at around 6am on Monday, April 14, following reports of a 47-year-old man having been seriously assaulted.

The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police have put a cordon in place after a man was found seriously injured. | National World

Police remain at the scene, which has been cordoned off, while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6am on Monday, April 14, we received a report of a serious assault in the London Road area of Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

"Officers remain in the area and are carrying out extensive enquiries. Anyone with any concerns or information can approach these officers or call police on 101 quoting incident 0378 of April 14.”